Authorities investigating Boston triple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Boston after three people were shot.

Officers responding to the scene near 1035 Truman Parkway around 9:36 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the third is said to have suffered more serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

