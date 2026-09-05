DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash between a utility truck and a pickup truck in Dedham late Friday night that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 961 Washington St. around 11:15 p.m. found the driver of the pickup truck, whose name has not been released, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Dedham Police.

Assisting with the investigation are troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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