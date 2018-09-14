Authorities investigating fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Brockton early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a Shotspotter notification in the area of Intervale Street in Brockton about 12:45 a.m. investigated but didn’t find any evidence of a shooting, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office.

About 30 minutes later, Brockton police learned that a man who had been dropped off at the Brockton Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound had died of his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.

