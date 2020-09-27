Authorities investigating fatal hit-and-run in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning on Route 139 in Stoughton, officials said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Route 139 and Route 24 just before 2 a.m. and found a man in his 20s and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was on a moped or motorized scooter when a vehicle struck him and left the scene, authorities said.

Local and state police are assisting with the investigation.

The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin is notified, the DA’s office said.

