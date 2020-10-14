Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in Brockton on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification at 94 Belmont Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

He was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

