Authorities investigating stabbing at Suffolk Superior Court

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Pemberton Square courthouse around 11:30 a.m., according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The second floor of the building has been shut down as detectives, and members of the agency’s crime scene services section investigate and process the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

MSP units on-scene, Suffolk Superior Court 2d floor, for a stabbing. Male victim transported to MGH with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 2nd floor is shut down as patrols, detectives, and crime scene services investigate & process scene. No arrests at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.

