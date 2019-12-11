Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death in small NH town

SANDOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a “suspicious” death in Sandown, New Hamshire, officials announced Wednesday morning.

State and local police are responding to a home at 48 Phillipswoods Road, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner, and Sandown Police Chief Joseph Gordon.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)