Authorities investigating Westminster police cruiser crash

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a Westminster police cruiser crashed early Tuesday morning.

The cruiser rolled over onto its side on Route 140 around 12:45 a.m.

Police say it was icy at the time of the crash.

No additional information has been released.

