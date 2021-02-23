Authorities investigating Westminster police cruiser crash

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a Westminster police cruiser crashed early Tuesday morning.
The cruiser rolled over onto its side on Route 140 around 12:45 a.m.
Police say it was icy at the time of the crash.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)