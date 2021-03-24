CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A former employee of a residential care facility in New Hampshire caused serious bodily harm to two children after he stole their medication and replaced it with counterfeit pills back in December, authorities said.

Thomas John Ball Poirier, 39, of Tilton, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault on a person under 13 years of age, second-degree assault, abuse of facility patients, reckless conduct, obtaining a controlled drug by deceit, and possession of a controlled drug, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young announced.

The former employee at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield allegedly stole methylphenidate, commonly known under the brand name Ritalin, that was prescribed to his residents between Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2020.

Some of the residents were reportedly under 13 years old.

Poirier replaced the stolen medication with an unknown substance, causing serious bodily harm to two children at Spaulding, Young said.

He is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at a later date.

