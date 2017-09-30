Authorities: Man shot, killed by police in Belmont, NH

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) – Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Belmont, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald confirmed that a man shot by Belmont Police Saturday has died from his injuries.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the Irving gas station on Plummer Hill Road. Authorities say a patrol officer saw a man, 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli, and thought he had outstanding warrants. The officer received confirmation that the suspect did have outstanding warrants.

When the officer went to confront the man, the attorney general says Mazzitelli took out a handgun, and that is when the officer opened fire. The incident took place next to a car Mazzitelli had driven to the gas station.

Mazzitelli was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire, where he later died.

There is currently an investigation into the officer’s actions, according to the attorney general.

Authorities say they will be looking at surveillance video from the gas station as they try piece together what happened. The attorney general’s office says there were 11 witnesses at the gas station at the time of the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Belmont officer’s name is being withheld until a his formal interview takes place. Officials say the interview is expected early next week.

The officer, according to authorities, was evaluated at Lakes Region General Hospital. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The attorney general’s office says the officer did not have a body camera, and his cruiser was not equipped with a video camera.

The attorney general has asked anyone with information, or anyone who had contact with Mazzitelli earlier in the day Saturday to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

BREAKING: NH Attorney General says the man shot by Belmont police officer has died. #7News — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) October 1, 2017

