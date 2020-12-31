IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (WHDH) — A man from Mexico got stuck on a border wall while trying to enter the United States illegally on Tuesday, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling Imperial Beach, California around 8:15 p.m. found a 25-year-old man hanging from the international boundary wall where it juts out into the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican authorities were able to dislodge the man from the fence on the American side of the border and U.S. Border Patrol agents escorted him to safety.

Emergency medical services transported him to a nearby hospital for hypothermia and knee pain.

“Let this serve as a grave reminder,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “A smuggler’s sole motive is profit. When the going gets tough, they will leave you hanging, both literally and figuratively. Our agents will always preserve lives whenever possible.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)