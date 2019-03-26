Authorities release names of victims in Oxford fire

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut have released the names of three people who died in a weekend house fire.

State police on Tuesday said the victims of the blaze in the ranch-style home in Oxford reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday were 53-year-old Christopher Maseizik; 54-year-old Karl Maseizik; and 71-year-old Nanci Southwell.

The Maseiziks are brothers. His obituary says Karl Maseizik was an auto mechanic, outdoorsman, science fiction enthusiast and a guitar player who performed with local bands. His brother was a fan of Italian cooking and country music.

The causes of the deaths remain under investigation, as does the cause of the fire.

In addition, a dog died in the blaze.

