Authorities searching for NH woman who has been missing for several weeks

GRAFTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help in tracking down a woman who they say has been missing for several weeks.

Trish Haynes, 26, was last seen in the area of Grafton and Danbury in late June or early July, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced in a press release.

Haynes is described 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

New Hampshire State Police and the Woodstock Police Department are assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603 -271-3636.

