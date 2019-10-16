Authorities searching for suspects after shooting at Plymouth housing complex

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for two suspects after receiving reports of a shooting at a housing complex in Plymouth on Wednesday, officials said.

State police say various units are assisting Plymouth police with a search for the suspects, who allegedly fired shots at the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly before 10 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

