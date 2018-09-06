Authorities searching for teenage girl missing since mid-August

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a 15-year-old Braintree girl who was reported missing from DCF custody in Plymouth.

Thy Tran, who has been missing since Aug. 18, has ties to Weymouth and Boston, according to the Braintree Police Department.

Tran is described as Asian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Tran’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

