HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Authorities have killed a bobcat that attacked two people in Vermont and may have been rabid.

Police say the bobcat first bit a woman Wednesday morning outside an apartment complex in Hartford. The woman was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

A second attack was reported later that day in the village of White River Junction.

Police arrived at the scene and found the bobcat hiding under a vehicle. Fish and Wildlife officials say the animal charged a warden, and he fired his shotgun and killed it.

The animal has been transported to a state lab for testing.

Both victims are expected to recover.

