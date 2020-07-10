Authorities turn to witnesses for help as they investigate stabbing inside Auburn Mall

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a stabbing that occurred inside the Auburn Mall Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:10 p.m. and upon arrival found one person suffering from serious injures, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

That person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with cellphone or dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at 508-832-7777.

