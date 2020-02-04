Authorities warn of new lethal super drug called ‘gray death’

(WHDH) — Authorities are warning the public of a new lethal super drug that has a potency 10,000 times greater than morphine.

“Gray death” is a combination of some of the most deadly opioids including heroin, fentanyl, and various fentanyl analogues, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin, Louisiana.

The sheriff’s office says the unidentified drug has also started to surface in Alabama and Georgia.

A minuscule amount of the drug can cause death. It is said to look like small chunks of concrete.

Deputies in Louisiana arrested two people last week after finding the drug during a traffic stop.

“The public is advised to never pick up or touch this drug if you ever encounter it and to call and report it to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

