Authorities warn residents after dog attacked, grabbed by coyote

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island are warning residents after a coyote snatched a small dog snatched from a backyard.

The Westerly Sun reports the dog was attacked at a Westerly home on Tuesday night. The owners say the terrier mix was taken into a wooded area.

Westerly Animal Control Officer Arthur Smith says there have been more coyote sights over the past decade. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, coyotes are common in nearby Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown.

Officials say residents should keep their dogs on a leash and avoid letting pets out at night. They say residents should keep their property clear of loose garbage.

