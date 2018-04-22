BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A 32-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Brockton Saturday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Police received a 911 just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car that was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Legion Parkway.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the victim. She was rushed to Brockton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

The drivers of both cars involved in the crash remained on scene. The drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

