(WHDH) — Officials have revoked a woman’s license to run a day care after a girl she was looking after put another child in a clothes dryer and turned it on, regulators said.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs moved to strip Kathleen Mayhue-Radeback of her license to operate a family child care home in Garden City after the girl admitted to a social worker and a nurse that she put another girl in a dryer.

The victim is said to have described the incident to her mother as “hot” and “dark,” adding that it hurt her back. Mayhue-Radeback didn’t inform the girl’s mother of the incident, according to regulators.

The girl was able to escape the dryer before suffering serious injuries.

Investigators concluded on Nov. 2 that Mayhue-Radeback showed a lack appropriate care and supervision, while also failing to provide truthful and accurate information, regulators noted.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home,” regulators said.

Effective Nov. 3, Mayhue-Radeback was banned from accepting children for care and required inform all parents of children in her care that her license had been suspended.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)