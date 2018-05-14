CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy has been scheduled for a New Hampshire man whose arrest a decade ago led to his father being shot dead by police.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says police found 36-year-old Jesse Jarvis after midnight Sunday in the restaurant parking lot of Imperial Buffet restaurant in Claremont.

Police say Jarvis was suffering from gunshot wounds and died. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.

The Concord Monitor reports Jarvis had been in and out of prison and was a former prison gang leader active in the white supremacist movement.

In 2008, an attempt to arrest Jarvis ended with the shooting death of his father, Anthony Jarvis. Police went to the father’s home in Charlestown looking for the son. Anthony Jarvis was shot to death after shooting a state trooper in the leg.

