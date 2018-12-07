Ax-throwing bar opens in Somerville on Friday

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston area’s first ax-throwing bar, Urban Axes, will open Friday in Somerville’s Union Square.

The chain’s Somerville location marks its sixth establishment in the United States. Bars have been open in Durham, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Austin.

While alcohol will be available soon for consumption in Somerville, those who drink too much will not be permitted to toss an ax.

Urban Axes provides trained coaches who will teach customers how to throw the tool at various targets.

Group events are available for booking, in addition to walk-in sessions during the week.

So is it safe?

“Safety is our number one priority. The format we use and the construction of the throwing lanes are all focused around the safety of the participants,” the company’s website explains.

No one under the age of 21 is permitted inside and all guests must provide valid photo identification.

