BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, she announced on Tuesday.

“It is the honor of my professional life to be the Congresswoman for the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District. Together, we’ve fought for policies of deep consequence and delivered for our communities using every tool we have—passing critical legislation to expand mental health and trauma supports, securing tens of millions in federal dollars to build a more just and equitable district, and doing impactful constituent services daily,” said Pressley. “Today, in the face of hurt and harm, we are pulling together to show up for our neighbors and prove that a more just America is possible.”

According to Pressley’s campaign office, she is “not closing the door at a Senate run down the line.”

Pressley was first elected in 2018, becoming the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Congress.

