KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — The neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Missouri has experienced a baby boom.

Thirty-six NICU nurses at Children’s Mercy Kansas City have either given birth or are due to give birth this year.

These nurses handle some of the most complex and critically ill infants in the Midwest as Children’s Mercy is the region’s only Level IV NICU.

Sarah Carboneau, NICU nurse and new mom, knows firsthand how it feels to spend time in the NICU. Her son, Ben, was born with a heart defect.

“I was a mess because I’ve seen a lot of things [as a nurse]. It was an out-of-body experience because I knew what to expect when he was getting transported to the NICU,” she recalled.

The new moms and moms-to-be say this baby boom has brought them all closer.

Of the 36 nurses due to give birth in 2019, 21 have delivered so far.

