Baby found dead at Connecticut recycling plant could have ties to Andover

STAMFORD, CONN. (WHDH) - A baby found dead at a Stamford, Connecticut recycling plant Tuesday may have ties to Andover.

Officers responded to the area of 61 Taylor Reed Place about 8:39 a.m after an employee of City Carting called Stamford police to report that a baby was found while they were processing materials.

Officials confirmed that the child was dead and appeared to be a full-term newborn boy, police say.

Investigators are attempting to determine the origin of the recyclables that were processed, and at this point, they have established that material was dropped off from companies that operate in the following areas: Stamford, Conn., Greenwich, Conn., Somers, N.Y., the Oyster Bay area of Long Island, and Andover, Mass.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4420.

