Baby opossums recovering after being rescued in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Four baby opossums rescued near an elementary school in Salem, New Hampshire are now recovering at a wildlife center in Windham, police said.

Salem’s animal control officer responded to a report of a struck opossum near the Lancaster Elementary School Friday morning and found four of the adorable little marsupials walking in the roadway. Unfortunately, four others didn’t make it.

The Millstone Wildlife Center has taken custody of the babies and will be rehabbing them over the next week weeks.

