Baby recovering after found abandoned in Maryland woods

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WHDH) – A baby found naked and abandoned in the woods of Maryland is on the road to recovery.

Police say she was left there just a few hours after she was born on Friday and don’t know how long she was out there in the heat.

A man walking by heard her crying and called for help.

Maryland’s safe haven law allows anyone who needs to give up a baby, to anonymously leave it at a police station or hospital.

Anyone who leaves a baby elsewhere may face charges, but in this case, police want to offer help.

“We’re concerned about the mother both her physical and emotional well-being,” Montgomery County Police Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said. “So want to make sure the mother is getting the help she needs if she doesn’t have the help that she comes forward and we can get her that help that she needs.”

Neighbor David Delvin-Folz said, “We’re just happy for the child and feeling badly for the family, or person who felt they needed to do this.”

Police say the baby is in stable condition.

