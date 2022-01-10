WALDO, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a two-week-old baby was unharmed during an armed standoff in a small town on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man in Waldo reportedly fired shots in the direction of state troopers when they were investigating a domestic violence complaint, state police said. The home was also reportedly occupied by a two-week-old baby, police said.

Police said the man was arrested for domestic violence assault about three hours later. A trooper returned fire during the standoff, police said.

The 30-year-old was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening while the baby was unharmed, police said. They said detectives were still investigating the scene on Monday.

A woman and her three-year-old child also fled the residence to a neighbor’s home, police said.

