Baker administration launches emergency response team, allocates $10M in funding to support production of PPE

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a new initiative and over $10 million in funding to support manufacturers’ efforts to pivot production operations to produce personal protective equipment and other critical devices, such as ventilators, sanitizers, and thermometers.

The Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (M-ERT) is being launched alongside $10.6 million in new funding to help manufacturers scale their operations to produce PPE during the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies can apply for grants through an online form for equipment, materials, supplies, workforce training and other needs.

MassTech and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America will administer $5.6 million in funds through the existing Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Institute program. Another $4 million has been made available through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, with an additional $1 million for workforce training contributed by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and the Commonwealth Corporation through the existing Workforce Training Fund Program.

In addition to the funding, the M-ERT will offer other assistance to manufacturers, including:

Understanding what PPE and COVID-19 related materials are of highest priority to produce

Regulatory compliance, including insight into FDA guidance

Addressing specifications and testing that is necessary, and identifying in-state test centers

Retraining workers on new production lines and standards

Sharing design and CAD files for critical items

