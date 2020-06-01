Baker blasts Trump’s ‘bitterness, combativeness and self-interest’ during protests after George Floyd’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - After President Donald Trump blasted governors as “weak” following a weekend that saw violent protests after the death of George Floyd, Gov. Charlie Baker fired back, saying Trump’s leadership was “nowhere to be found.”

Thousands people across the country have been protesting following Floyd’s death last week, after Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck. Some protests have led to violent clashes between protesters and police, with many cities setting curfews and calling in the National Guard.

In a video conference Monday, Trump told governors they “look like fools,” saying they need to arrest protesters and deploy more National Guard members, saying “most of you are weak.”

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Baker criticized Trump for failing to lead the country.

“At so many times during these past several weeks, when the county needed compassion & leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found,” Baker said. “Instead we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)