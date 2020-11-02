Ahead of Election Day in a bitterly contested presidential campaign, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday activated up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as one step in preparations to ensure Massachusetts “is positioned to maintain public safety following Tuesday’s election,” his administration said.

Secretary of Public Safety Tom Turco said there is “no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts” but that the administration is making resources are available in case municipal officials request state assistance.

The National Guard has been activated a few times in recent months without its members being pressed into duty.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said his agency will increase its staffing levels for Tuesday and the days following the election and “will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens.”

The State Police Watch Center and Division of Homeland Security and Preparedness will monitor developing incidents and intelligence, the Baker administration said.

