Baker: Maybe don’t travel for Thanksgiving this year

The Baker administration is expected to offer suggestions and guidance for Thanksgiving in the next few days.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his team has been talking with public health experts about how people might safely enjoy the November holiday and suggested that people stay put this year.

“The one thing I would say is this might be a good year — this will be a very unpopular thing to say — this might be a good year not to travel,” Baker said. “One of the things that creates spread is a whole bunch of people who are in one place where they may be safe and not affected by this traveling to another place and vice versa.”

He also said it is important to recognize that most states have travel restrictions in place because travel “shows up quite a bit in a lot of the contact tracing.”

He said he would be offering more information soon.

“I get the fact that people are making plans and we’ll probably have more to say with the public health folks in the next few days,” he said.

