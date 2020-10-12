Baker not supporting extension of eviction moratorium, calls for $171M in aid for tenants and landlords

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said he is not calling for extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic but is increasing funding for housing stability programs and landlord-tenant mediation, Baker’s office said Monday.

Housing activists have called for an extension of the moratorium, which is set to end Oct. 17. In a press release, Baker said he was funding an Eviction Diversion Initiative and working with state courts to “manage the end of the moratorium.”

The $171 million plan calls for spending $100 million in relief to renters and landlords affected by the pandemic; nearly $50 million in rapid rehousing programs for tenants who are evicted and facing homelessness and more than $15 million for legal assistance and mediation for tenants and landlords.

“The pandemic has created financial challenges for many individuals and families who are struggling with rent payments,” Baker said in a statement. “This strategy has been designed to be user friendly and easily accessible for tenants and landlords in need, and is comprised of new or expanded programs to help people stay in their homes.”

