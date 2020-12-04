Baker set to submit final vaccination plan for Massachusetts to CDC

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Refrigerators are ready at United States airports as the country prepares for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is expecting to deliver 50 millions doses of its vaccine worldwide by the end of the year, with plans to deliver more than a billion doses in 2021.

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to submit his final vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.

“We’re expecting to see somewhere around 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year,” he said.

A draft sent in October prioritized healthcare employees, people over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions, and other essential workers.

“Healthcare workers and long-term care folks are absolutely gonna be up at the top of the list,” Baker said.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin wants to make sure everyone gets vaccinated, suggesting that the country declares a National Vaccination Day.

“My proposal is just like Election Day is a national day the whole country accepted that’s the day it’s got to get done,” he said. “We have to have a vaccination day and maybe two of them if two doses are necessary.”

Galvin added that the vaccination day should only come after at-risk groups identified by the CDC get their vaccine.

