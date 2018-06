HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A balcony fire broke out at a multi-family home in Hampton, New Hampshire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Ashworth Avenue just before 9 a.m.

No one was hurt but families living in two units of the building have been displaced, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)