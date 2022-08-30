BOSTON (WHDH) - Barack and Michelle Obama’s official portraits are making their seventh and final stop on their U.S. tour in Boston, and will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, the museum announced.

Barack Obama’s portrait by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama’s by Amy Sherald were first unveiled in 2018, and mark the first portraits commissioned from African Americans by the National Portrait Gallery for a president and first lady, the MFA said.

Previously, the portraits have stopped in Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and San Francisco.

Timed tickets to see the portraits can be purchased here, and are expected to sell out. Member preview days are September 1 and 2, but the exhibit is open to the public from September 3 through October 30.

The museum is offering free admission to all exhibits, including the portraits, on Labor Day, Monday, September 19, Indigenous People’s Day and Sunday, October 30.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)