GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging fire in Grafton Friday reduced a barn to a charred pile of rubble.

Firefighters responding before 6 p.m. to George Hill Road found a barn that was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

No animals were inside the barn when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

14 George Hill Rd.

