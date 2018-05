BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police in Barnstable are investigating a crash Saturday morning involving a pedestrian, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Officers shut down South Hyannis Street at Sea Street for a period of time. The road has since reopened.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)