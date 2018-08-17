A great white shark sighting off Barnstable Harbor has police urging beachgoers to use caution.

People at north side beaches, including Sandy Neck and Millway, should be aware of a shark lurking in the water.

Barnstable police and fire, as well as the Department of Natural Resources, are monitoring the situation.

Anyone who sees something is asked to contact police at 508-775-0387.

Shortly after the alert in Barnstable, Sandwich police announced that boater had spotted another shark near the entrance to the canal.

