Barnstable Public Schools going remote as COVID-19 cases surge

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Barnstable Public Schools will be learning remotely Thursday and Friday following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Dr. Meg Mayo-Brown wrote in a letter to the community that last week the district was notified of 45 coronavirus cases across all nine BPS schools, and were alerted to 28 additional cases on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 260 staff and students are currently in quarantine as close contacts, and 60 staff and students are in isolation with the coronavirus, Mayo-Brown added.

The Town of Barnstable also had the highest average daily rate of cases and the highest positivity rate among communities in Massachusetts last Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Following two days of remote learning, school officials plan to consult with district physician Dr. Katie Rudman to determine if they can reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

“It is disappointing and disheartening to make this announcement at this time,” Mayo-Brown said. “While there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot let our guard down in terms of maintaining our health and safety protocols, including masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene. As the Commonwealth is advancing reopening efforts, we find ourselves taking a step back due to community spread of COVID.”

Students, staff and community members are being reminded to limit gatherings, limit social circles, quarantine when exposed, test as necessary, wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home when ill.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)