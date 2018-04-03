Basketball coach steps down after heroin possession charges

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school basketball coach arrested on heroin possession charges last weekend is out of a job.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 30-year-old Jose Amor stepped down as an assistant coach at New Canaan High School on Monday. Amor previously served as an assistant coach at Westhill High School in Stamford.

Amor was arrested in Stamford on Friday night after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car with his driver’s side door open. Police say they found 20 bags of heroin and prescription medications in the vehicle. He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Amor’s attorney did not comment of the specifics of the case but said the problem of opioid addiction will be part of the defense.

