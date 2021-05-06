Battle brewing in Belmont over BMX bike course

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle is brewing in Belmont over a homemade BMX bike course between Belmont Station and the Clark Street Bridge that was torn down.

Police released a letter regarding the course stating that it received an email from a neighbor complaining about loud music played at night and safety concerns.

After visiting the site, officers said they saw trash and jumps and ramps that technically are not an approved activity by the town. Police also cited proximity to the nearby wetland and possible liability the town could face if someone got hurt.

A group of teens held a virtual meeting Wednesday with parents to discuss the next steps to make that bike course permanent.

“Don’t give up. It’s a long haul, but none of y’all can give up on it,” one parent told the teens assembled.

A 7th grader took charge as they discussed signage and a possible curfew for the bike course

“We could assign roles and see who goes in what direction and stuff like that,” he said.

Parents during the virtual meeting offered to pool their resources to help the teens find a way to move forward with the town.

“I’m really encouraged about how you are approaching this and trying to solve it and I’m also just encouraged by the future right now,” another parent said.

A town meeting will be held next month to discuss the issue.

