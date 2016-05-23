BC receiver Troy Flutie, NFL star’s nephew, charged with DUI

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — Boston College receiver Troy Flutie has been suspended from the football team after police charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.

The school said in a statement Monday that coach Steve Addazio suspended the nephew of former BC star and 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie pending further investigation.

The MetroWest Daily News reported Monday that Troy Flutie was arrested following a crash on Saturday. The newspaper said he was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of liquor while driving and being a person younger than 21 in possession of liquor.

The 20-year-old was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

