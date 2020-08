Officials closed a beach in Wellfleet for an hour Sunday morning after a great white shark was spotted in the water, officials said.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the shark off Newcomb Beach shortly after 10 a.m.

The beach was closed for an hour following the sighting.

