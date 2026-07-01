NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers are expressing concern of whether it’s safe to swim as dozens of jellyfish are washing up onto the sand at Nahant Beach this summer.

As the animals are turning up more frequently, a typical day at the beach for some has turned into something more unexpected.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of jellyfish. People don’t know what to make of it,” said Bob Foster, a Nahant resident. “They’re all over the place, and they started coming in the beginning of June.”

From admiring their colors to keeping a careful distance, the jellyfish have spurred on many different reactions.

“They look very colorful, very beautiful, I guess it part of the nature,” said Lucia Bellotti, a Nahant Beach visitor.

“I wouldn’t go near the water with that in the water,” said Ellen Petroccia, a Nahant Beach visitor. “The beach is beautiful, comforting. I just love it, but I don’t like that jellyfish.”

With so many washing ashore, some locals said they are keeping a close eye on weat they step, and making sure others do the same.

“I’m pretty careful. I’m watching for glass, broken shells,” Foster said. “I have told some people, the little kids, not to step on them.”

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