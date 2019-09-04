Beacon Hill sees passionate arguments made in support of and against giving licenses to those in U.S. illegally

BOSTON (WHDH) - A lengthy debate took place on Beacon Hill Wednesday over whether those in the country illegally should be allowed to obtain Massachusetts driver’s licenses.

Emotional testimony at the State House was sparked by two bills, filed by Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier of Pittsfield and Sen. Brendan Crighton of Lynn, both Democrats — that would allow eligible residents to apply for a standard driver’s license regardless of their immigration status.

“This bill is simply the right thing to do for our newest neighbors,” Farley-Bouvier said in defense of the bills.

Proponents of the bills said those living in the country illegally should be licensed and insured since they are already behind the wheel.

“Do we think that folks that are undocumented who don’t have a license are not driving? Of course not. Of course they are, right?” Cambridge mayor, Marc McGovern said in front to the panel of lawmakers on the state’s transportation committee. “So, let’s fix that and let’s make that safer.”

Activists packed the largest meeting room inside the State House in order to testify for several hours, offering passionate and at times, tense testimony.

One supporter took the stand in front of the committee to ask, “What would you do to survive? What would you do to make a difference for your own family?”

The lone voice to speak out against the bills, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson also took the stand Wednesday afternoon to voice his opinions on the issue.

“Making illegal immigrants eligible for official Massachusetts driver’s license is not only wrong, but it is reckless,” Hodgson said.

After his testimony, the sheriff was booed by the crowd.

“There are certain privileges you get by being a citizen,” Hodgson said outside of the meeting. “When you start to say that it never matters then why even have immigration laws?”

Three years ago, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law that created two different driver’s licenses — a standard one and a Real ID.

The law currently bans those living in the country illegally from getting a driver’s license. However, some Democratic lawmakers say that is the wrong approach.

“I think that it is a stretch to say that this wouldn’t make everybody safer,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said.

Now, the governor is reiterating that he has no plans to change his position on this matter. He still does not support giving licenses to those living in the U.S. illegally.

