TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of bear cubs were caught on camera wrestling in a Templeton resident’s backyard under the supervision of their mother bear on Sunday night.

Bruce Perron recorded the cubs as they rolled around in the grass near their mother around 7:30 p.m.

Perron contacted the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, who he says confirmed that the mother bear and her two cubs are the same family that was found in a wintering den site in the median strip of Route 2 on March 14.

Wildlife officials had relocated the GPS-collared black bear and her cubs to a safer and more suitable location in a nearby wooded area to reduce the risk of vehicle collision.

They urged Perron to bring in all bird feeders for the safety of the public and the bears.

Wildlife officials say bird feeders attract bears to residential areas, resulting in the wild animals losing their fear of people.

