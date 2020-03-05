Belchertown man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket bought in Ludlow

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Belchertown man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Francis Derouin chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting a portion of his winnings toward renovating his home.

He purchased his winning ticket at Pride Market on Center Street in Ludlow. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 55 additional $1 million prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

