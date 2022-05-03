BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan has identified a 16-year-old boy who died immediately following a Monday night crash.

Zachary Fraleigh was driving alone on North Washington Street when the crash occurred, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, as well as the Northwestern District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit. The cause of death remains to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

